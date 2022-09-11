Kamala Harris: Prosecuting Trump Is “to Demand Justice”

Chuck Todd interviewed Kamala Harris on Meet the Press, a Sunday news show, with the clip below airing Saturday. He asked her about the argument that prosecuting Donald Trump is too divisive. She said she “thinks our country has gone through times where the unthinkable has happened. And there has been a call for justice, and justice has been served…and, um, I think that potentially it will always be the case in our country that people are always going to demand justice. And they rightly do.”

This is as the J6 panel runs a one-sided witch hunt, and the DOJ raids the President’s home. In the past two days, we learned that 35-50 top Trump aides and supporters were subpoenaed and served with extremely broad warrants for anything that mentions Trump.

“The President and I, unlike the previous administration, have been very, very careful to make sure that there is no question about any kind of interference in terms of any decisions the Department of Justice makes.”

That’s just fantastical thinking if she believes it. She just said to prosecute Trump is to “demand justice.”

It has been shown that Joe Biden set Donald Trump up for these latest potential document charges. The White House planned, directed, and set the stage for the raid at Mar-a-Lago.

And we know Merrick Garland works for Joe Biden, not the American people.

