Dire Warning If You Take Federal Funds for Hurricane Damage

A retired FEMA inspector has a dire warning for those who take federal monies. He says that if you take the money, you have to pay it back. Down the road, they could take your land and home.

I cannot confirm this. However, in these times, it’s an important warning. It’s good to read the fine print, especially when it involves the government.

When I bought my first house, the seller went bonkers during the closing because the welfare representative was there to take 25% of his profit. It seems he and his ex-wife had collected welfare nearly forty years before. He didn’t know he had to pay it back.

So, whether you believe the clip or not, read the fine print if you take money from Uncle Sam. Some of the land that suffered the worst impact of Hurricane Helene reportedly sits on valuable minerals.

Real rescuers on real emergency radios.

Someone took the time to compile audio in case you don’t believe how bad the situation is in some areas of several states, primarily Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee.

As reported, emergency workers, using their own money to save people, haven’t seen FEMA – state or federal. Watch here and here.