George Clooney Is Very Angry with Joe Biden

Far-far-left George Clooney called the White House to complain about Biden’s Israel comments. He’s running a fundraiser for mentally challenged Joe. However, he’s angry with Joe Biden for condemning the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Clooney and his wife are very privileged.

Far-left George Clooney is married to Arab lawyer Amal Clooney, who worked on the investigation that led to those warrants.

Amal Clooney was one of six “experts” who looked into evidence of war crimes in Gaza, USA Today reported.

Following the announcement of the warrants, she issued a statement saying that the experts’ decision was “unanimous.”

Biden harshly criticized the Criminal Court for drawing an equivalence between Israel and a terrorist group.

“I do not accept that any conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, nor that any perpetrator should be above the law,” the statement said. “So I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine.”

“The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous,” Biden said in a statement.

“And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

Only that’s not true when it comes to action.

The House passed a sanctions bill because you realize Biden’s a paper tiger when backing up what he says.

Biden’s handlers don’t differentiate between terrorists and Israel either when it comes down to it.

Speaker Johnson wasn’t happy.

“It’s alarming that the Biden administration continues to undermine Israel, and now, 155 House Democrats have voted to give the ICC a free pass to target our allies and undermine U.S. national security interests,” he said, according to the Post.

The UN and ICC talked about arresting George Bush and his senior staff. We should oppose this.

