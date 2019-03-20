George Conway’s Attacks Blow Up & Kellyanne Defends Trump

We haven’t reported much about the vicious attacks by George Conway about Donald Trump, but George has become a big hero on Twitter to the far-left for his vile comments. He’s risen from obscurity for those attacks.

George is the husband of President Trump’s Chief Counsel Kellyanne Conway.

President Trump has had enough. He called George a “whack job” after George accused him of having a couple of serious personality disorders. George tweeted pages of the psychiatric manual of two serious illnesses along with his nasty comments.

President Trump on George Conway: “He’s a whack job … I think he’s doing a tremendous disservice to a wonderful wife. Kellyanne is a wonderful woman and I call him Mr. Kellyanne.” pic.twitter.com/pOex3MIS3j — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) March 20, 2019

Trump also said George’s wife helped him keep George out of the Justice Department position. The Washington Post then posted a letter George sent to the President turning down the job. There is probably more to that story.

Trump calls George Conway ‘husband from hell’ and says Kellyanne helped deny him Justice Dept. job https://t.co/5K5ZmCmZ0l — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 20, 2019

George called the President crazy once again, saying he’s proving his point.

After the President’s comments in the first clip above, Kellyanne told Politico, during a quick phone interview, that Trump sat it out for months because of his respect for her and he has every right to respond. Politico reported:

Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump’s attacks on her husband George Conway saying he’s “a counterpuncher” and asserting that the president is free to respond when he’s accused of having a mental illness.

“He left it alone for months out of respect for me,” Conway, a senior Trump aide, told POLITICO in a brief telephone interview. “But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

“Don’t play psychiatrist any more than George should be,” she added. “You’re not a psychiatrist and he’s not, respectfully.”

In the interview with Politico on Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway said Trump has treated her with the utmost respect.

“The president is obviously defending me,” she said. “He could privately say to me, ‘Honey you’re a distraction. We love you. You’ll always be a part of the family but go be with your kids. They need you. Go make a million dollars an hour. Go do that honey.’ It’s the opposite.”

Conway said she’s talked about Trump’s criticism of her husband to the president “in passing” but such talk is not dominating their discussions with him but is rather something that the media wants to focus on. She declined to comment on whether she wants Trump to stop tweeting against her husband.

She also said none of this has affected her ability to do her job.

“Why would it affect my job? Hasn’t everybody tried to push me out already and here I am, stronger than ever,” she said. “You’re looking at it the wrong way.”

“Yesterday George spent the day tweeting about the president,” she noted. “I spent my day doing two one-hour briefings with press and intergovernmental affairs people, agency people from all across the country and then over an hour briefing that I led in the Oval Office with the president and first lady in the cabinet on opioids at one year, so this is what I do here. I think it probably looks differently if everybody is turning into ‘Gossip Girl.’”

Kellyanne is the first woman to lead a presidential campaign and win!