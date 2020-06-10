Nadler begins race/police brutality hearing suggesting the entire country’s racist

Everything with the far-left Democrats is about racism and police brutality. Of course, we believe there are racism and some police brutality but we disagree it is systemic. Race is weaponized by Democrats. It’s a political cudgel. If you don’t like Black Lives Matter, you’re a racist, if you disagree with a black person, you’re racist.

Today, Jerry Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is holding one of his infamous hearings. It’s very political with George Floyd’s brother Philonese testifying as an expert of sorts. Other witnesses are all of the far-left.

Jerry Nadler basically called the USA a racist country in his opening statement. He quoted statistics about black men dying but failed to explain that black men killing black men is the real problem. That was his introduction. Then he said he doesn’t believe all police are racist. That’s his way of playing both ends against the middle.

He also failed to explain the higher incidence of black people, mostly young men, committing far more of the crimes percentage-wise.

Watch:

Democrats want their nationalized police rules passed and this is the vehicle. It’s a ‘get out the vote’ ploy.

THEY COMMIT MORE OF THE CRIMES PERCENTAGE-WISE

Although half of the people shot and killed by police in 2016 were white, black Americans were shot at a disproportionate rate. They account for less than 13 percent of the U.S. population but are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans. Hispanic Americans are also killed by police at a disproportionate rate, WaPo reports.

However…

The FBI statistics for violent crimes in 2016 shows that whites committed 241,063 of the 408,873 violent crimes, which is 58% of the total. So, 61% of the population is committing 58% of violent crimes. (FBI Table 21 Arrests by Race and Ethnicity, 2016 / archive)

The number of violent crimes committed by blacks in 2016 was 153,341 of the 408,873 violent crimes, which is 37% of the violent crimes. If blacks make up 13% of the population they should only be committing 13% of the crimes, instead, they were committing crimes almost three times as many crimes as they should be.

UNARMED KILLINGS

Using a comprehensive database of the Washington Post, Tucker Carlson recently explained that in 2019 there were a total of 1,004 instances of people killed by police. Of those, 802 incidents noted the race of the police officer, and the suspect: 371 were white, 236 were black. The vast majority of all these suspects killed were armed.

Only 10 incidents involved black suspects who were unarmed when they were killed, nine men and one woman. Tucker breaks each of these cases down, one by one, showing that almost all of them were justified. There were only two cases in which an officer was criminally charged.

Jerry Nadler and the Washington Post cite the deaths of black men but never explain they are committing far more of the crimes than their percentage in the population.

FOUR STATISTICS YOU NEED TO KNOW

1.Ninety-three percent of black homicides are by other blacks. Blacks commit violent crimes at 7 to 10 times the rate that whites do.

2.Black crime is even more prevalent in the country’s largest cities and counties [blue cities].

Blacks are 10 percent of the population in Los Angeles, CA, but commit 42 percent of its robberies and 34 percent of its felonies. Whites make up 29 percent of the city’s population, and commit 5 percent of its robberies and 13 percent of its felonies.

In New York City, blacks committed “75 percent of all shootings, 70 percent of all robberies, and 66 percent of all violent crime,” despite only composing 23 percent of the population, said scholar Heather Mac Donald in a Hillsdale speech. Additionally, the 2009 Bureau of Justice Statistics numbers show that in 2009, “blacks were charged with 62 percent of robberies, 57 percent of murders and 45 percent of assaults in the 75 biggest counties in the country, despite only comprising roughly 15 percent of the population in these counties.”

3.There were almost 6,000 blacks killed by other blacks in 2015. By contrast, only 258 blacks were killed by police gunfire that year.

4.Black crime rates were lower in the 1940s and 1950s, when black poverty was higher” and “racial discrimination was rampant and legal. A straight line can be drawn between family breakdown and youth violence.

SHAMELESS CHUCK SCHUMER

Today Senator Chuck Schumer was a guest on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” who said “of course” the issue of systemic racism is in the United States exists.

Senator Schumer told Madison: Of course. And everywhere. By the way, Joe, the other thing [Mitch] McConnell is avoiding, I hope I’m not, so important, so many things to say. And so nice to give me a little time. The COVID bill deals with some of this, some of the racial, like for instance: who’s on the front lines in the COVID crisis? 44 percent people of color. Okay? So we propose hazard pay … So even in the COVID bill we deal with some of these issues. Cause everywhere you look—not just law enforcement, health care, education, jobs, housing—the systemic racism is deep. It’s always been the poison in America. I’ve always believed that.”

The reason I call him ‘shameless’ is he will say anything, demonize anyone, to push his far-left agenda. The virus is racist?