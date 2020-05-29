George Floyd’s death ends Amy Klobuchar’s chances at VP

Amy Klobuchar let about two dozen complaints against police go without a response when she was the Hennepin County attorney in charge of prosecutions, according to The Week. One of those cases was misreported as a case assigned to her. It was a 2006 shooting death case against Officer Derek Chauvin.

Officer Chauvin is the cop who killed George Floyd on Monday by pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Klobuchar had nothing to do with that case.

The 2006 case involved the shooting death of a Native-American man who had stabbed people and then attacked the police. Chauvin was the shooter. However, in a statement, the Hennepin County attorney’s office said: “Sen. Klobuchar’s last day in the office here was December 31, 2006, and she had no involvement in the prosecution of this case at all.”

Officer Chauvin has at least ten complaints against him in twenty years It seems he never should have been a cop. Someone should have stopped him along the way.

There is another allegation against Mrs. Klobuchar, however, that is more problematic.

The Washington Post noted in March, Klobuchar “declined to bring charges in more than two dozen cases in which people were killed in encounters with police” as Hennepin County attorney. Instead, she “aggressively prosecuted smaller offenses” that “have been criticized for their disproportionate effect on poor and minority communities,” the Post continues. And as Klobuchar undergoes vetting to become a possible vice presidential candidate, that track record is being scrutinized and criticized once again.

You can count her out as Joe Biden’s running mate.