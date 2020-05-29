Van Jones says it’s not the KKK, it’s ‘white liberals,’ blacks should fear

CNN makes everything about race, but Van Jones was on the panel and had a moment that went astray from the CNN talking points. He said it’s not the fringe KKK that black people should fear, it’s actually ‘white liberals.’

Jones pointed to the recent situation in Central Park, where a white liberal woman got “freaked out” by a black man birdwatching in the park after he asked her to place her dog on a leash.

In no time at all, she was near-hysterical, on a phone, telling the police she was threatened by an “African-American” man.

It seems racist to me too. She freaked out because a black bird watcher wanted her to leash her dog as required by park rules.

Racism isn’t by party affiliation, and it runs both ways.

When Van Jones has these moments of clear-headedness, it must drive CNN nuts. It’s not permissable speech.

Watch:

Van Jones dropping truth bombs that white liberals want no part of. pic.twitter.com/le0Y2nZ4Rm — Text TRUMP to 88022 (@harambe_fren) May 29, 2020