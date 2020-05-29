Van Jones says it’s not the KKK, it’s ‘white liberals,’ blacks should fear

CNN makes everything about race, but Van Jones was on the panel and had a moment that went astray from the CNN talking points. He said it’s not the fringe KKK that black people should fear, it’s actually ‘white liberals.’
Jones pointed to the recent situation in Central Park, where a white liberal woman got “freaked out” by a black man birdwatching in the park after he asked her to place her dog on a leash.
In no time at all, she was near-hysterical, on a phone, telling the police she was threatened by an “African-American” man.
It seems racist to me too. She freaked out because a black bird watcher wanted her to leash her dog as required by park rules.
Racism isn’t by party affiliation, and it runs both ways.
When Van Jones has these moments of clear-headedness, it must drive CNN nuts. It’s not permissable speech.
Watch:
Van Jones dropping truth bombs that white liberals want no part of. pic.twitter.com/le0Y2nZ4Rm
— Text TRUMP to 88022 (@harambe_fren) May 29, 2020
Kaepernick needs to be reported
“George Floyd and now-former Officer Derek Chauvin both worked security at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street, according to Maya Santamaria. ‘Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,’ Santamaria said. ‘They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.’
At a press conference Thursday, Mike Freeman, county attorney for Hennepin County, condemned the actions of white cop Derek Chauvin as ‘horrific and terrible’, but said prosecutors needed to determine if he used ‘excessive’ force when he knelt on the black man’s neck for eight minutes until he passed out and later died.
‘That video is graphic and horrific and terrible and no person should do that,’ he said. ‘But my job in the end is to prove he violated a criminal statute – but there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge.’
Comrade Van Jones? Isn’t he busy with a well worn copy of Das Kapital while counting his money and prattling on about evil and wayciss America.
The majority of the radical leftists movement Antifa are mostly white also, and who were behind many of the attacks in Minnesota. This is nothing new. It was the Communist Party of US that infiltrated the NAACP in the 60’s and changed it to a leftist organization.
It happens from both sides.
https://twitter.com/robsmithonline/status/1266375716339253255
Van Jones …..where were you a couple years ago when a Black Muslim cop “executed” from his passenger seat a white Australian woman who was trying to make a complaint in the same town? Where were the riots then? Awh heck…just a white women right? The authorities tried to cover this one up also!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/04/30/minnesota-police-officer-convicted-murder-fatal-shooting-australian-woman-who-called/ .
Yeah, Van Jones has done that before, said some surprising things given who he is, and I’ve wondered if he isn’t one of those that might some day see the light, and come over from the dark side, Does happen.
Funny visual, rest of the panel looking at Van like he’s got three heads.