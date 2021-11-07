George Floyd’s Nephew Threatens Rittenhouse Jurors

















St. George Floyd’s nephew posted a video threatening jurors if they do not convict Kyle Rittenhouse.

Floyd’s nephew, Cortez Rice, claimed that he knows people who have been taking photos of the jurors at the courthouse.

“I ain’t even gonna name the people that I know that’s up in the Kenosha trial,” Rice said. “But it’s cameras in there. It’s definitely cameras up in there. There’s definitely people taking pictures of the juries and everything like that. We know what’s going on.”

Rice added, “so we need the same results, man.”

Nice guy.

The threats had an effect on the jurors in Minnesota so they plan to do it again.

Let me guess who is taking photos — Antifa or Black Lives Matter?

How undemocratic of him. Surely Democrats will condemn this.

George Floyd’s nephew, Cortez Rice, makes a claim that he knows people taking photos of jurors during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His goal is to dox jurors if they do not convict. pic.twitter.com/uwLuV2ftfV — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 7, 2021

