Liberal Aussie Senator Condemns Forced Vaccinations Over Side Effects

















During an appearance on Sky News, Australian Senator Gerard Rennick spoke out on behalf of people who he says suffered adverse events from COVID shots.

Liberal Senator Rennick got into a heated discussion with Labor Party Senator Murray Watt.

Watch:

This took place on October 26, 2021. After the interview, he posted a letter on Facebook that he sent to Austalia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison denouncing his COVID policies. Rennick explained that he would not vote with the government until he enacted several policies, including stopping all vaccines for children, overturning workplace vaccine mandates, and ending coronavirus domestic travel restrictions.

Related















