George W. Bush called Rep Clyburn a savior for making Biden possible

Former President George W. Bush, a globalist Republican, praised Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) for helping Joe Biden secure the Democrat presidential nomination.

The House Majority Whip said Bush lauded him as a “savior” for helping get Biden elected.

The South Carolina Democrat is largely credited with giving Biden the endorsement he needed, salvaging his flailing campaign.

Clyburn, on a call with reporters, said Bush told him, “you know, you’re the savior because if you had not nominated Joe Biden, we would not be having this transfer of power today.”

The AP said Bush added that Biden was the only Democratic candidate he felt could have defeated President Donald Trump.

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford tried to downplay it.

“Let’s not make this into more than it is,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that the former president was “saying Clyburn helped saved Biden’s nomination … nothing Biblical here.”

Actually, it means exactly what he said.

It’s Republicans like George W. Bush who pushed the party to the Left.

