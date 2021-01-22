KY County leadership censures McConnell for betraying Donald Trump

The Nelson County Republican Party’s leadership censured Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell Tuesday evening, KY Standard reports.

Eleven members of the executive committee censured McConnell shortly after he claimed President Donald Trump provoked a violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th.

The censure accused McConnell of “implying (Trump) and his administration lied about the election,” and that “McConnell has abandoned his Republican base that put him in office.”

The censure resolution “demands (McConnell) retract his statements impugning the honor of President Donald J. Trump.”

“The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president…” McConnell had said.

The officials see it as a betrayal.

They haven’t seen anything yet. McConnell appears to be trying to round up 17 Republicans to impeach President Trump.

Officials on the call voting for censure found McConnell’s behavior “despicable.” If they could have removed him, they would have.

One of the committee members on the call tried calling McConnell’s office, and they hung up on her.

Don Thrasher, the chair of the local party who organized the call, indicated some people were angry and leaving vulgar messages on the phone and on social media.

MCCONNELL IS FRIENDS WITH BIDEN

It’s too bad the censure won’t mean much. McConnell easily won his election in November to his seventh term and will now serve his six-year term with nothing to lose.

When Vice President Joe Biden visited the Senate four years ago to bid farewell to his many long-time Senate colleagues, Mitch McConnell looked him in the eye and described him as “a real friend … a trusted partner … We’re all going to miss you.”

Several years earlier, after the two had worked together behind the scenes to broker a major tax deal, the Kentucky senator invited Biden to an event at the University of Louisville as a gesture of goodwill.

“You want to see whether a Republican and Democrat really like each other,’’ Biden said as McConnell looked on. “Well, I’m here to tell you we do.’’

Lindsey Graham is friends with Biden too. These people need to have term limits. They make friends, and it influences their behavior.

