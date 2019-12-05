George Zimmerman sues the family of Trayvon Martin, the attorney, the prosecutors

George Zimmerman has filed a defamation suit against the family of Trayvon Martin, their attorney Ben Crump and the prosecutors who tried his case.

Zimmerman was a neighborhood watchman who was acquitted of the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin. He is suing the teen’s parents, family attorney, the attorney’s book publisher and prosecutors who tried his case, claiming he was defamed when they allowed a witness to give false testimony in an attempt to incriminate him.

Zimmerman’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday, said a trial witness pretended to be the last person to talk to Martin by phone before he was killed when the witness was actually the half-sister of the caller.

According to the lawsuit, Brittany Diamond Eugene didn’t want to testify that she had been talking to Martin before he was killed. So her half-sister, Rachel Jeantel, pretended that she was talking to the teen before he was fatally shot. Jeantel ended up testifying at Zimmerman’s 2013 trial in Sanford, Florida.

Martin was killed during a struggle with Zimmerman.

Martin was black. Zimmerman’s father is white and his mother is Hispanic. The case was quickly politicized. The MSM thought he was white because of his last name but he identifies as Hispanic and looks Hispanic.

The media doctored photos and video to tell a different story from what actually happened. The media and the administration at the time wanted to make it an indictment of the ‘stand your ground’ laws.

THE MEDIA PLAYED THEIR USUAL GAMES

ABC produced a poor quality video which showed George Zimmerman in custody and being escorted by police to the station where he was interviewed for five hours about shooting Trayvon Martin. The video appeared to show an uninjured Zimmerman putting his version of events in grave doubt. Finally, ABC came up with an enhanced video, with all layers intact, and it clearly shows a wound on Zimmerman’s head.

NBC, another untrustworthy station, tampered with the audio of the 911 call Zimmerman made to the police on the fateful night. NBC left out the critical portion of the tape in which Zimmerman is asked the race of the possible perp. As a result, Zimmerman is only heard saying that Trayvon is black. The way it was cut made him sound like a racist.

The media also labeled Zimmerman a ‘white Hispanic’ and even whitened his skin in some photos. Zimmerman is brown skinned.

ABC and NBC come from the school of thought which extolls the virtues of a biased press in the guise of a neutral, free press as long as it fits their ideology.

The media, the administration, and radical leftist groups, including Al Sharpton’s did defame and set out to destroy George Zimmerman. It was a movement to help Barack Obama win re-election in 2012.

Mr. Zimmerman’s marriage broke up and he was arrested for a few charges after the fact. Prior to this case, he had a clean record.

Zimmerman and his attorney, Larry Klayman, are suing for $100 million and are “alleging malicious prosecution and conspiracy”.