Georgia Secretary of State Is in Trouble

M Dowling
The Georgia Senate Ethics Committee passed a bill that would remove Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from the Board of Elections and grants the board authority to investigate him for election law violations.

A full Senate vote will take place in weeks. It is predicted to pass.

Brad Raffensperger

The bill allows the Board of Elections to investigate local election officials as well. They can hire their own investigators.

Raffensperger made a harmless conversation look like a crime, willfully misinterpreting Donald Trump’s meaning. Even more stunning, he refuses to fix serious breaches in the voting machines.

Arizona needs this.

At the same time, the Pennsylvania State Legislators have filed a comprehensive lawsuit against the Biden regime, Governor Josh Shapiro, and the Department of State for election law violations.

It’s great to hear but lawsuits take a long time.


Anonymous
Anonymous
7 seconds ago

Guilty!.﻿

Mad Celt
Mad Celt
1 minute ago

Government at all levels is incestuous. His golfing buddies aren’t going to do anything to this weasel.

