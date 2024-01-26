Georgia Secretary of State Is in Trouble

The Georgia Senate Ethics Committee passed a bill that would remove Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from the Board of Elections and grants the board authority to investigate him for election law violations.

A full Senate vote will take place in weeks. It is predicted to pass.

The bill allows the Board of Elections to investigate local election officials as well. They can hire their own investigators.

Raffensperger made a harmless conversation look like a crime, willfully misinterpreting Donald Trump’s meaning. Even more stunning, he refuses to fix serious breaches in the voting machines.

Arizona needs this.

At the same time, the Pennsylvania State Legislators have filed a comprehensive lawsuit against the Biden regime, Governor Josh Shapiro, and the Department of State for election law violations.

It’s great to hear but lawsuits take a long time.

