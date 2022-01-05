Georgia SOS Who Resisted Trump Opens Major Investigation into Ballot Harvesting

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has opened a major investigation into possible ballot harvesting in the 2020 election. He said subpoenas could be forthcoming. It’s a little late but better than not at all.

Georgia officials are pursuing an allegation of systematic ballot harvesting during the state’s 2020 general election and subsequent U.S. Senate runoff and may soon issue subpoenas to secure evidence, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Just the News.

Oh, but…but…it was the most perfect election ever.

This investigation is the result of the evidence collected by True the Vote, a Voter Integrity Project.

Back in August, the organization and the relentless Katherine Englebrecht collected tons of evidence, including videos, of ballot harvesting.

A total of 19,000 ballots were found in one dropbox alone in Georgia. Surveillance shows only 24 people ever visited the drop box during that weekend. True the Vote addressed this. They have video surveillance and timestamps to back up the same thing happening at 27 individual drop boxes.

Englebrecht’s organization had the cellphone pings of the ballot traffickers. They found 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona. According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot drop boxes. They had hired contractors to track them.

Two-thirds of Georgia counties failed to show chain of custody for these Zuckerboxes.

Why didn’t Georgia officials do this? What do we vote them in for? Isn’t protecting our vote part of their job?

Catherine Engelbrecht & her True The Vote organization have the receipts. She dumped that live grenade in Chris Wray’s lap on August 29th. It’s now Wray’s & Garland’s move… Here’s a map of the busy ballot harvesting bees & their trips between mail-in boxes & vote factories pic.twitter.com/e7JxXqcyJE — Jarrod Arved (@arthedain2) September 27, 2021

