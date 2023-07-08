Press Pool Says Hunter Was at the White House June 30

According to Fox News, a Fox press pool report contradicts White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim that the Biden family was not present at the White House the days prior to the West Wing cocaine controversy.

According to the Friday, June 30 pool report, Biden gave remarks in the Roosevelt Room that afternoon and didn’t depart the White House for Camp David until 6:34 p.m., along with First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, and Hunter’s son Beau Biden.

At a White House briefing on June 30, a New York Post reporter asked Jean-Pierre, “Can you say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?”

“They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible. And I’ll just leave it there,” she said.

She has no shame.

The White House press secretary continued to deflect [lie] on behalf of the first family.

Is being a good liar a job requirement for press secretary? KJP never fails to entertain. https://t.co/AVWcTAZur0 — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) July 8, 2023

“And I have been very clear,” she continued, “I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked the question, as you know, and media outlets reported this, the Biden family was not here.”

“They were not here,” she repeated. “They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday, they were not here Saturday or Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible, and I’ll just leave it there.”

KJP constantly gaslights everyone. Repeat a lie often enough and the people will believe it.

Someone’s lying. Our bet’s on her.

