German Economic Minister Can’t Answer Questions About Businesses Shutting Down

During an interview, Tuesday night on ARD, German Minister of Economics Robert Habeck faced questions about potential bankruptcies and business closures. He said businesses not operating doesn’t mean they will go insolvent. Businesses losing money doesn’t mean they will go bankrupt.

The interviewer pressed, but he stuck to his answer. He blathered about expensive rolls from the bakery. The interviewer suggested he come up with a better answer.

Reuters reports that he faced backlash today. Members of Parliament saw him as helpless.

Habeck’s comments come as economists and industry groups warn that rising energy prices are a growing risk for Germany’s medium and small-sized businesses, which form the backbone of the economy, Reuters said.

The German economy is on the brink of collapse.

Germans are facing extraordinary increases in energy. The people can’t function. To ease the pain, Habeck plans to change the way electricity is charged. The price is tied to gas, and he will decouple it for now. According to the article, electricity can be made cheaply with renewables.

He’s also looking at a windfall tax.

Habeck is tied to the World Economic Forum and neck-deep in extreme climate policies. How did all these people in the West get so crazy? Watch the clip:

