WEF and China Have a Terrifying System

The World Economic Forum and the Chinese Communist Party are closely affiliated. The system they are establishing to control the world financially and socially is deeply concerning.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual meeting is held in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, at the beginning of each calendar year, bringing together the world’s academics, politicians, business, and media participants from dozens of countries. There is also a summer meeting in the land of their ideological cousins – Maoist China. The WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions has been held annually in China since 2007. WEF also holds several regional summits each year in the region.

The WEF brags about having 40 full-time staffers in China, which they have increased over the years.

This year’s summer meeting was anointed by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and attended by Klaus Schwab.

THE WEF-CCP SUMMER AGENDA

Dr. Robert Malone’s guest writer, Jeremy Harrigan, described the summer agenda.

“This “Summer Davos” meeting had four main themes: technology, sustainability, responsibility, and agility in business. Sessions titles include: Using 5G Responsibly; Climate Change: The Next Financial Crisis?; Rethinking Capitalism and How to Tax Global Business; Accelerating the Cleantech Transition, and Going Beyond a Trade War. When I sit back and read the words of these themes, I can feel the nefarious intentions of their twisted desires, and we can already see the consequences being carried out in society. There were over 200 breakout sessions, with participation from over 1,000 business leaders, including 100 founders and chief executive officers, representatives from arts and culture, academia, and the media.”

Klaus Schwab first saw the potential in China in 1978 and has been closely tied to them ever since.

Censorship in China is prevalent, people’s activities are governed by a social credit system, and COVID is still used as a reason for large lockdowns and absolute population control. Not to mention the physical internment camps. This is what the WEF stands for.

THE MANIPULATION OF ECONOMIES

The WEF has been manipulating or guiding much of what has been going on in capitalist societies, from lockdowns to inflation. Inflation through monetary debasement and the stifling of energy is a tool used to empower the elites.

As the Keynesian madness heads for hyperinflation, the elites are worried it will crash the system. Jordan Schachtel believes that is the reason for the lockdowns and energy lockdowns. It’s not to flatten the curve. It’s to flatten inflation, Schachtel says. If there is too much consumption, it could render their system unsustainable. They want inflation but not hyperinflation.

NOW – EU will propose a “mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours” in order to “flatten the curve.” pic.twitter.com/Q6EuLLTM0L — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 7, 2022

The elites are talking about a central bank digital currency – CBDC. We are already tethered to the fiat currency matrix.

THE SANCTIONS ARE WORKING FOR CHINA AND RUSSIA

At the same time, thanks to the sanctions. Russia is bypassing SWIFT, the US-EU financial system. The dollar will go down, and the country will be poor if this succeeds.

One of Russia’s top banks, VTB, has become the first lender in Russia to launch money transfers to China in yuan, sidestepping the Western-controlled global financial messaging system SWIFT.

“The new reality is leading to a massive abandoning of the use of the US dollar and the euro in international payments,” VTB CEO Andrey Kostin said in a statement, highlighting the importance of creating and developing payment systems as an alternative to SWIFT.

According to Russia, BRICS, an end-run around SWIFT, the world is working very well without the West. Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Afghanistan want to join BRICS and drop the Eurodollar.

