German Farmers Labeled Far Right But They’re Just Farmers

According to Reuters, Germany’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner took to the stage on Monday in front of thousands of jeering farmers protesting against tax rises and told them there was no money for further subsidies.

Germans protested for a week, culminating on the 15th at the Brandenburg Gate. They brought Berlin to a standstill with 10,000 farmers in trucks and tractors.

“I can’t promise you more state aid from the federal budget,” Lindner told the crowd from a chilly stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate. “But we can fight together for you to enjoy more freedom and respect for your work.”

The protests added to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s pressures as he tried to fix a budget mess and contain so-called right-wing groups. They’re actually just ordinary people, farmers, who are not right-wing.

The protests erupted after a government decision to phase out a tax break on agricultural diesel. What they won’t do is cut the excessive expenses on climate change.

It would have cost the farmers a billion dollars, and they’ve already done so much.

After the backlash, the government said it would maintain a tax rebate on new agricultural vehicles and spread the scrapping of the agricultural diesel subsidy over several years.

But farmers say that is not enough.

“I have respect for every politician who is prepared to come to us,” said Farmers’ Union head Joachim Rukwied, who at one moment had to take the microphone from Lindner and beg the crowd to stop jeering for long enough to listen to him.

“The finance minister is here,” he said. “It makes no sense to boo him.”

At a later meeting with protest leaders in parliament, coalition legislators promised, without giving details, to unveil proposals on Thursday that would lower costs to farmers while making their sector “sustainable.”

There are also videos claiming protests in France and Romania, but I can’t find proof yet.

Covering the German farmers’ protest this week was an incredibly moving experience. To all the farmers, blue collar workers and citizens who decided to stand up against the corrupt elites of Germany and the rest of the world: I salute you! Keep up the fight.#NoFarmersNoFood pic.twitter.com/XyAebIVfuZ — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 16, 2024

https://t.co/oKXAx2THf4 Breaking News: As reports emerge of German police beating farmers the crowds are growing and getting more vocal. The people are rejecting the World Economic Forum led by Klaus Schwab and his fascist Globalists. Its time to resist. Join us… pic.twitter.com/38OK5KMoRB — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) January 15, 2024

THE GLOBALISTS

The World Economic Forum (WEF), following the 16 Sustainable Goals of the UN, is moving ahead with plans to control the food supply. Their followers, leaders of several countries, including Germany, are spending large sums of money on climate change. They are demanding nitrogen rules, which has led some countries to force farmers to shut down their farms and kill cows.

A Fox News guest encapsulated the core problem of the WEF.

“The WEF is a fanatical political organization that uses fear and manipulation, like Covid hysteria, like the hoax of global warming, to really facilitate people thinking that somehow they’re the saviors. But really all you’re doing is helping them accomplish their goal, which really is a global public-private fascist movement, and fusion of big government, big tech [and] big money, to create a technocratic ruling elite, which conveniently is them.”

“They want to create feudalism 2.0, in which we are serfs, and they are the lords ruling over us… That’s what they’re aiming for.”

That perfectly describes the WEF, which is moving ahead with its goals. They have “infiltrated” governments throughout the world.

Fox News guest PERFECTLY summarises the WEF’s ‘Great Reset’ agenda, in just one minute:

“The WEF is a fanatical political organisation that uses fear and manipulation, like Covid hysteria, like the hoax of global warming, to really facilitate people thinking that somehow they’re… pic.twitter.com/iVRKPvzayF — Forestcui07 (@forestcui07) January 16, 2024

