Testimony That Cocaine Was Found on Hunter’s Gun Pouch in 2018 Case

In the gun charge case against Hunter, Federal prosecutors claim a brown leather pouch used by Hunter Biden to store a gun had cocaine on it.

Prosecutors asked a judge to reject Biden’s son’s efforts to dismiss the gun charges.

They found cocaine on the gun pouch.

Prosecutors told the judge, “the strength of the evidence against him is overwhelming,” rejecting Hunter Biden’s claims he was being singled out for political reasons.

Hunter Biden previously made incriminating statements about his drug use in a 2021 memoir.

A chemist with the FBI determined the residue was cocaine.

“To be clear, investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun,” prosecutors said.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of lying about using drugs in October 2018 on a gun purchase form.

The FBI found cocaine on Hunter’s gun pouch and this wasn’t breaking news anywhere? https://t.co/MfjNifXTKK — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) January 16, 2024

There were serious FARA charges for his dealings with foreign countries, selling influence, the government never pursued, and I believe the statute of limitations has passed.

