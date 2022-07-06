Germans Fearing Energy Poverty Go Back to Wood-Burning Stoves

Half of the German citizens say they fear a lack of heating this coming winter due to reduced Russian gas supplies and rising inflation in the European Union, Bild reported on Sunday. It was based on a survey (INSA). Desperate Germans are going back to coal and they’re buying up wood-burning stoves.

The poll revealed that 75% of respondents see recent price hikes as a heavy burden, while 50% said they feel their economic conditions are worsening. In June, inflation in the Eurozone hit 8.6%, marking the highest level since the introduction of the single currency over two decades ago.

German officials get to blame Russian President Putin but the sanctions were the choice of the US and the West. They don’t seem to hurt Russia but they are devastating the West.

Donald Trump warned Angela Merkel about buying oil and gas from Russia. She ignored him, and mocked him.

A separate survey conducted by the German Economic Institute (IW) revealed that more than 20 million Germans feel threatened by energy poverty.

THE RISK OF ENERGY POVERTY

“The risk of energy poverty has increased enormously,” Ralph Henger, economist for housing policy at the IW said. “Galloping energy prices are putting increasing financial pressure on private households.”

On Saturday, Federal Network Agency President Klaus Mueller urged house and apartment owners to have their gas boilers and radiators checked and adjusted to maximize their efficiency.

The appeal comes amid drastic reductions of Russian gas supplies to the country via the Nord Stream pipeline due to alleged maintenance from July 11th and to continue for 11 days. German officials believe it will continue beyond that. Russia has gradually reduced the supply.

Additionally, Russia halted gas supplies to Finland, Poland, Bulgaria, Denmark’s Orsted, Dutch company GasTerra, and energy giant Shell for its German contracts – for refusing to adopt the gas-for-rubles payment scheme introduced by Moscow in response to sanctions.

Russia wants to get paid.

THE DEMAND FOR WOOD-BURNING STOVES

A demand for wood-burning stoves “exploded” in Germany after Russia invaded Ukraine, a spokesman for a German association of heating installers said. In further comments reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine, there has been a comparable surge in purchases of firewood in the same period, so says the head of the Federal Firewood Association.

There is a shortage of stoves now. Even firewood is sold out.

Germany is also going back to coal. Neither coal nor stoves are great for the environment. Gas and oil are far better. Alternative energy is unable to support the need and still relies on fossil fuels.

Greenies don’t like stoves or fireplaces and have looked into banning them in Germany and everywhere in the West and the US.

The West does not have a back pedal and won’t reverse the sanctions causing such severe damage to their economies.

Related