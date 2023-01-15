Germany Plans to Ration Power as Their Grid Belches

As Germany continues its energy transition scam, regulators fear power outages over intermittent windmill power. So, they plan to ration power for electric vehicles and heat pumps.

You can’t have your electric car run if the windmill freezes or the wind doesn’t blow.

Klaus Müller, the president of the German Federal Network Agency [which regulates gas and electricity], has warned that the growing number of private electric car charging stations and electric-powered heat pumps could overload the power grid in Germany. “If very large numbers of new heat pumps and charging stations continue to be installed, then we’ll have to worry about overload problems and local power failures … if we do not act” …

According to the report, the … regulatory authority considers local low-voltage grids to be particularly susceptible to disruptions. The Agency has therefore published a strategy paper planning to ration the power consumption of heat pumps and electric car charging stations in times of high network utilisation. … Grid operators would then be forced to throttle the power supply to these systems … The plans for electricity rationing are slated to come into effect on 1 January 2024 …

Even in the event of power rationing, private charging stations would be able to draw enough power to charge an electric vehicle battery within three hours for a range of 50 kilometres, he said. Additionally … “nearly trouble-free continued operation” should still be possible for a large number of heat pumps.

Without notice, you could be told to park your car in the driveway and leave it there. You might also be told you can’t run your heater.

Look to Germany for your future. We’re doing the same thing in the United States. The grid is not being updated to accommodate the need. Wind power can’t be properly stored.

The quick energy transition isn’t working, but it hasn’t enlightened them. Chancelor Olaf Scholz plans to triple down building new windmills.

Germany plans to increase electricity generation by one third by 2030 and then double that in the following decade, Scholz said in an interview with the Berlin-based Tageszeitung newspaper. He says there’s no energy crisis in Germany.

