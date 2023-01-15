Catholic Joe Lies Before God in a Black Church

Joe Biden is telling the black church lie again. The story gets more elaborate after each telling. Now he claims he went to the black church every morning in high school and college after attending 7:30 am Mass.

The lies are a disgrace.

“I may be a practicing Catholic,” he said, “we used to go to 7:30 am mass every morning in high school and college before I went to the black church,” he said. “Not a joke.”

He made his comments at the Ebenezer Church in Atlanta, lying before God when he was supposed to honor Martin Luther King Jr..

BIDEN: “I used to go to 7:30 mass every morning in high school and then in college, before I went to the Black church. Not a joke.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/7DKof49oQm — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 15, 2023

While at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Joe Biden once again claims he was a civil rights activist: “When I started off as a 22-year-old kid on the east side in the civil rights movement.” This is a debunked lie. pic.twitter.com/CY6x07IN2N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2023

“I was raised in the black church politically — not a joke,” he said during a speech at an NAACP event in Iowa in 2020.

“The point is there’s hope. There’s always hope. We have to believe,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, that was Dr. King’s path in my view. The path of keeping the faith. And it must be our path.”

This man got into the Senate at age 30 only with the help of segregationists.

It’s close to Stolen Valor.

Civil Rights Joe

In 2020, he claimed he participated in the Civil Rights movement and spent a lot of time in a black church in Wilmington.

Key members of the Union Baptist Church have no memory of that. It seems his only involvement was meeting the church’s pastor, Rev. Otis Herring, and Biden was an adult then.

Herring’s longtime assistant Phyllis Drummond said flatly that Biden did not attend the church, asserting, “No. Not at our building. I think he was probably in Claymont, (Delaware) (or) in Pennsylvania then,” as The Washington Free Beacon reported. Juanita Matthew, a veteran attendee at the church, said she had no memory of Biden’s presence when he was a teenager, adding that Biden met Herring after Biden’s wife and daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972.

