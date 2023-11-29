Germany’s Done: 11 Migrants Gang Rape a Girl Receive Sentences

Eleven migrants gang-raped a girl in Germany for over 2 1/2 hours and just received their sentences. Nine were convicted of raping the girl in 2020 but will not get jail time. One of them is going to jail, and he is only going for two years. Two were found not guilty. The other eight get to walk. They received youth sentences of one to two years, which were suspended.

The girl was attending a party when she was dragged into the bushes and raped by the 11 men, according to German news outlet Nius.

The judgments are not finalized but this is how it stands as of now.

Of the 11, four were German [naturalized?], others came from Kuwait, Poland, Egypt, Libya, and Iran.

A female psychiatrist with a non-German name argued that the gang rape was merely a “means of releasing frustration and anger” stemming from their “migration experiences and sociocultural homelessness.”

The psychiatrist’s name is Nahleh Saimeh.

This isn’t atypical for Germany. Coming soon to a court near you. In fact, it already has.

Eva Vlaardngerbroek called it “sheer evil” and “an insane level of betrayal.”

