In Disney’s Clown World, Woke Loser Films Are Good for Us

“As the company shifted to streaming, it seemed set up to lap Netflix and eat the box office simultaneously. But today, Disney’s stock is at a nine-year low. Operating margins are down 75 percent. Disney+ lost $4 billion last year,” writes The Ringer, carefully avoiding any talk of gender ideology and WOKE movies.

Ringer’s talking heads say Disney monetized through their parks, and 100% of their films were profitable. Strategy is the problem!

The NY Times blames it on streaming losses and the decline of TV.

Disney hasn’t cut out the woke no matter how much reality hits it in the face. People don’t want woke films and characters for their children. People want politics-free entertainment for children.

But like most clowns, they double down on losers.

In the real world, Disney lost $900 million over the last woke films. Their leftist agenda-driven films for children turn people off.

Here’s more reality:

MORE REALITY

Megyn Kelly said that The Walt Disney Company’s emphasis on “wokeness” has cost it nearly $1 billion at the box office due to “flops” such as “Lightyear,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Elemental.”

Kelly devoted a segment of one of her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” to a YouTube report that claimed the Mouse House lost $900 million on its last eight feature films, several of which include prominent “woke” characters.

“The people are not buying this content,” Kelly said during her podcast on Thursday.

“They don’t want this content.”

Kelly noted that media giants Disney, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery have all seen their heads of diversity leave their jobs.

Related