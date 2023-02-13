“Ghoulish” Samantha Power Is in Hungary with USAID and NGOs

Hungary is in danger. It is a conservative country trying to keep out of war and protect its values. However, there is a potentially serious problem. USAID, manipulated by people like George Soros, has relaunched in Hungary. Samantha Power, no fan of national sovereignty, is promoting USAID and NGOs (CIA contractors) in Budapest. Power promotes war under the banner of humanitarianism.

People on social media are calling Power, a Russia collusion hoaxter, the ghoul.

This is insane. Hungary is a key US and NATO ally.

An outrageous misuse of American funds by the Biden administration to intervene in a free and democratic, sovereign nation state. https://t.co/QOUgn9QMpX — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) February 12, 2023

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) were headquartered in the US embassy in Ukraine in 2014 during their revolution. The funding supported “democracy building programs,” then-ambassador Victoria Nuland said. Many question how she defined democracy and who she funded at the time.

Power’s idea of democracy is a Great Reset and wars. How will USAID be used? Hungary has its own warmongers, but Orban wants peace.

The US administration doesn’t like Hungary’s neutrality with Russia. It’s a small nation that doesn’t want war.

Social media denizens are calling them pro-Russia when they say they are pro-neutrality. The trolls are calling Victor Orban a white supremacist. Orban’s government wants to keep Hungary for Hungarians. Although, it is important to note that they’ve taken in nearly a million Ukrainians for asylum in their country of ten million.

Ridiculous statements like Ukraine is fighting for Hungary’s freedom are being spread on Twitter while Ukraine is in the hands of a tyrant in Zelensky.

In the US, USAID and leftist NGOs, and the UN are pushing millions to cross illegally into the US. Many are fighting-age men.

Targeting Victor Orban’s government

Victor Orban wants to stay out of war. He calls for negotiations and peace. Hungary doesn’t want to be at war with anyone, and they want to keep the fuel coming. The West wants the opposite. The US left hijacks USAID to further their agenda.

A peace-oriented Hungary should reject USAID. Hungary has its warmongers also.

The lack of leadership in Europe is total. Except Victor Orban there are only puppets. We have made it clear that Hungary’s security comes first, and therefore Hungary is not at war with anyone. We want a ceasefire and peace talks. pic.twitter.com/d1IVtieCzS — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) January 29, 2023

As Orban says, he hopes Europe doesn’t get too deep into war. The left is afraid of another Hitler, but Hitler was a socialist and a progressive. He was a leftist despite historians rejection of that idea.

Hungarian, Prime minister Victor Orban says, those who transport weapons to Ukraine are parties to the conflict pic.twitter.com/inWYrZGUmx — catranchdream🇨🇦🩸😤 (@catranchdream) January 10, 2023

