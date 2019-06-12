Gillibrand Compares Pro-Life Christians to Racists & Homophobes

If you are pro-life, your views are not acceptable to Kirsten Gillibrand, a 2020 presidential candidate. In fact, she thinks you’re just like a racist, homophobe, or an anti-Semite if you dare hold those views.

VILE COMMENTS AGAINST THE PRO-LIFE CHRISTIANS

The woman who barely registered in the polls wants to be your moral arbiter.

“I think there’s [sic] some issues that have such moral clarity that we have as a society decided that the other side is not acceptable. Imagine saying that it’s okay to appoint a judge who’s racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic,” she told the interviewer at the Des Moines Register.

“Asking someone to appoint someone who takes away basic human rights of any group of people in America—I don’t think that those are political issues anymore,” Gillibrand said.

While allowing women to kill their babies to the moment of birth and probably after, she claims she supports human rights. That’s a good one!

“And we believe in this country in the separation of church and state, and I respect the rights of every American to hold their religious beliefs true to themselves, but our country and our Constitution has always demanded that we have a separation of church and state,” Gillibrand continued.

“And all these efforts by President Trump and other ultra-radical conservative judges and justices to impose their faith on Americans is contrary to our Constitution and that’s what this is. And so I believe that for all of these issues, they are not issues that there is a fair other side,” Gillibrand continued. “There is no moral equivalency when you come to racism, and I do not believe there is a moral equivalency when it comes to changing laws that deny women reproductive freedom.”

Nasty woman and flip-flopper Gillibrand is wrong about the judges. They are merely following the Constitution and that is the only side they are on. She simply wants to dehumanize anyone who disagrees with her so their opinions are not valued. It’s an old Soviet trick. Nazis did it too. All petty tyrants like Gillibrand do it.

SHE’S NOT IN SYNC WITH AMERICANS

Recent Gallup polls will show that a steady 50% of Americans believe abortion should be illegal in most circumstances. About 30% believe abortion should be legal in all instances.

Obviously, they think it’s “acceptable.”

To sum it all up, Gillibrand believes that recognizing the personhood of an unborn child is comparable to racism or anti-Semitism. She somehow holds this view while simultaneously believing that there is room for pro-life people in the Democratic Party.

She says she will represent all voters. It’s hard to see how. She’s a totalitarian.