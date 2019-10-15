Giuliani responds to “atomic bomb” Bolton calling him a “hand grenade”

John Bolton didn’t want a thing to do with Giuliani’s Ukrainian investigation, according to the NY Times. He allegedly described Giuliani as a “hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.” That was according to testimony by Fiona Hill on Monday.

Bolton also allegedly asked Hill to check on the legality of it with a lawyer in the NSC.

FIONA HILL’S TESTIMONY LEAKED TO THE NY TIMES

Hill’s testimony, at least damaging parts of it, was leaked to the NY Times. Americans aren’t allowed to see the transcript. Our masters tell us so, but the NY Times can have cherry-picked leaks.

The NY Times’ Peter Baker and Nicholas Fandos wrote a scathing piece pitting Hill and John Bolton against the President over Ukraine.

Fiona Hill allegedly testified that she saw wrongdoing in Ukraine and John Bolton called Rudy Giuliani a “hand grenade.” It was a “drug deal.”

Breaking: Bolton instructed aide to report Giuliani pressure campaign to White House lawyer. “I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton said, according to the testimony to House investigators.

But wait, Bolton was citing Sondland.

On the “drug deal” quote: 1 person in the room during Hill’s testimony initially said Bolton mentioned Rudy, but 2 others now say Hill said he actually cited Sondland: “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland & Mulvaney are cooking up.”

So who said it? Not releasing the entire transcript amounts to taking things out of context.

It does sound like Bolton, but we don’t know without seeing the entire transcript.

We only know what Adam Schiff, a notorious liar, lets us know. The point is we don’t know. Every time these stories come out, the truth is not what it appears to be.

The DC Examiner reported that during Monday’s testimony that covered Hill’s time as senior director for European and Russian affairs, she also revealed that Giuliani appeared to have been a primary catalyst in efforts from the White House to encourage Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Hill noted that Giuliani had worked closely with Gordon Sondland, an ambassador to the European Union, and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney as a rogue foreign policy operative.

Bolton directed Hill to notify the chief White House counsel of the activity of Giuliani, Sondland, and Mulvaney. She also described a confrontation with Sondland in which he informed her that he was in charge of dealings with Ukraine, a claim that Hill compared to Secretary of State Alexander Haig declaring himself “in control” of the U.S. government in 1981 after an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

Hill claimed that Sondland defended his declaration as something that came directly from the president.

Is Bolton the whistleblower or behind it?

RUDY GIULIANI RESPONDS

Giuliani responded to this report with a statement to Fox News, saying he was disappointed in Bolton.

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday said he was “disappointed” in former National Security Adviser John Bolton, after reports emerged that he had called Giuliani a “hand grenade” over his Ukraine investigations — and told a top aide to alert a lawyer in the National Security Council.

“I am disappointed in John,” Giuliani said in a statement to Fox News. “I’m not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of the president. It was all part of the evidence, and suppression of evidence, involving Ukrainian collusion and the origin of some of the false information against the president.”

Giuliani also tweeted: “I’m very disappointed that his bitterness drives him to attack a friend falsely…It’s really ironic that John Bolton is calling anyone else a hand grenade. When John is described by many as an atomic bomb.“

Whatever the case, it doesn’t look good, but since all the leaks are geared towards impeachment, we don’t really know the truth until we see a transcript.

IT’S A CLOWN SHOW

Rep. Lee Zeldin calls it a “clown show.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin: Adam Schiff is “making it up…as he goes along,” “there are no rules”https://t.co/e8XAbFJwNF pic.twitter.com/UlHPqcLKnq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2019

Well look at this. Dems impose tight secrecy on impeachment interviews. Can’t let witnesses coordinate their stories! And yet, a detailed version of damaging parts of Fiona Hill testimony appears in NYT. Meanwhile, Republicans obey secrecy rules. https://t.co/7BUCkGNfoy — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 15, 2019

LIES?

Bolton told several people that he was convinced that Fiona Hill wrote the anonymous NYT oped & that she couldn’t be trusted. She’s lying or Bolton is lying or they’re both lying. https://t.co/2bUJZnyRFH — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 15, 2019

IF BOLTON COMES IN, REPUBLICANS WILL HAVE QUESTIONS FOR HIM

Rep. Jim Jordan: “If Adam Schiff decides to bring Mr. Bolton in we’ll have questions for him.” pic.twitter.com/izZhSNT4TW — The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2019