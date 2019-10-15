New Video Showing What CNN Won’t Report

Project Veritas has released a new video showing what CNN actually covers and it’s not inner-city murders. Zucker has devoted CNN to impeaching Trump and he doesn’t care if Biden has problems. He won’t let that be reported.

CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez says Joe Biden has a problem because of his son’s foreign business dealings:

“Now I’ll tell you this, Joe Biden has a problem.”

“Because his son was trading in his name.”

“IT LOOKS BAD. IT SMELLS BAD.”

CNN also doesn’t bother to report the stories of killings in our inner cities unless 20 people die. It’s routine apparently.