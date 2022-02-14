GiveSendGo Hacked by Far-Left Radicals – Updates

UPDATE: @GiveSendGo restored, hackers claim to have stolen hundreds of gigabytes worth of data

This guy and the thousands of people who are now using the GiveSendGo dox to identify and out their coworkers and neighbors as “insurrectionists” would’ve worked for the Gestapo. Remember: they’re the good guys. pic.twitter.com/e0bgg9ZeJ5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY

GiveSendGo, the Christian crowdfunding website used by the Freedom Convoy, was hacked Sunday night and was redirecting to the domain GiveSendGone.wtf.

A video of the song “Into the Unknown” from the Disney film Frozen 2 was displayed on the site with a manifesto scrolling over the video condemning the website and the Freedom Convoy.

A file was also posted which was allegedly containing tens of thousands of names of donors to the Freedom Convoy.

The site is currently under maintenance as of 9:11 am. It had been restored for a short while with 9.3 million in funds.

An Ontario court froze the assets but GiveSendGo said they have no jurisdiction over them.

If nothing else, this is meant to discourage donations.

