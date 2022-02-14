Radicals Show Up in Ottawa to Start Violence? Citizen Against Citizen

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
Sounds like a BLM protest, so they’ll get a pass, just like in Australia. Probably the ones who the Government pays to sit at home.
The Trudeau Junta has called out its vermin to flood the streets and provoke a violent confrontation. No need for violence against these vermin.Just surround their nests and starve them out by cutting off food, water and fuel. When they emerge from their nests, pick them off one at a time.
Regarding the flags. Yesterday one showed the video of someone with a Confederate flag on their vehicle. A man confronts him and explains what it represents and he rips it off. He assumed it was a flag of freedom and rebellion. It was said the Nazi flag wasn’t just that flag. It implicated Trudeau with it. Apparently the media cropped the flag to show Only the swastika. So, it’s likely none of the “bad” flags were for there in support of the flags themselves.
You can’t even see but one or two Canadian flags being carried by those Commy Mommy eating effers!
Ottawa the home of government employees draws a large crowd of anti Convoy protesters on Monday, a work day. There didn’t seem to be many on the weekend? I did notice a Communist red banner yesterday , but today the crowd is being led by those Red Flags with the Black gear in the centre. Isn’t that a Union flag? I’m curious, which Union? I wonder, why they’re not social distancing and My gosh some not wearing masks.
Well at least they’re well organised with their chants and blow horns, all shouting the standard. Whose streets? Our streets, I’ve heard, so often at rallys, generally for ? Actually most rallys are organised by the left. I didn’t catch any signs. I’ll check. Were they all machine made or from the heart of the person carrying it? Makes me wonder. Just what is Justinian up to today?
I suspect the worst.
Holy cow, never realized they have as many brain dead communist there as we do here?
Must be the new foot soldiers that Trudeau employed for his new state of emergency. There’s no indication of where it’s at. Streams from all around Parliament Hill show no protestors. There’s one landmark that could determine where they are located.
Where’s my comment???