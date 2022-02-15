GiveSendGo Is Back With $9.3 Million & Going Strong

GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells spoke with The Washington Times reporter after hackers and bots took the site down on Monday in retaliation for their crowdfunding the Freedom Convoy 2022.

One of those ar-left hackers involved released names of people who donated, hoping to get them fired and shunned. He and his comrades included maps to show where the donors live. Some messages alerted employers. Nice people – not.

Mr. Wells told The Washington Times that people initially tried to overwhelm the company’s servers with traffic and make the fundraisers inaccessible. Despite GiveSendGo employees struggling to access their website, the fundraisers continued to rake in millions of dollars and the “Freedom Convoy 2022” campaign amassed more than $8.8 million as of Friday.

“It was an absolute miracle because we don’t know how it was happening when we couldn’t even get on it ourselves,” Mr. Wells said in an interview Friday.

The attacks continued throughout the weekend.

Mr. Wells brought in RightForge, an internet infrastructure company, to help them handle the assault.

Despite the rumors, hackers didn’t get information from donors’ passports and driver licenses, Mr. Wells said. His team does not collect such identification from its donors.

The site is back up and it has over 9.3 million USD and still going strong. The trucker organizers and the platform are conferring with lawyers to find a way around the government banning the donations. They will succeed. If they don’t, then we are all suffering under fascism.

One of the issues hackers ranted about on Twitter was that nearly half of the donations came from the US and other foreign countries. Yeah, baby, that’s right. Canada is on our border, they’re our closest kin and we care about their working people. They aren’t violent or insurrectionists. The insurrection is Justin Trudeau who only won the election with 32% of the vote.

We also don’t want fascists on our border if we can help it. We plan to keep giving until they reach their goal.

Related