Hillary Apparatchik, Flunky, Toady, Stooge Jake Sullivan Looks Bad Today

Biden’s Russia-Ukraine point man, who is warning of imminent war or “imminent enough” war, looks very sketchy upon review of the Durham revelations.

He’s the man who spread the Russia collusion story to the media, claiming Trump and Putin planned to hijack the election. Sullivan claimed Trump had a secret computer channel to the Kremlin.

“Very serious computer experts” found a “secret hotline” between Trump and Russia, said, Jake.

That was false.

Watch:

Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan in 2017 ~

On CNN’s Wolf Blitzer ..

Pushing the Alfa Bank Hoax .. Saying:

“Very Serious Computer Experts had uncovered a “Secret Hotline” Between Trump and Russia “.. pic.twitter.com/Oe7cMMWyHq — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) February 14, 2022

We now know why Sullivan pushed Russia-Ukraine fear porn.

Slate – Sullivan – Hillary – Unsuspecting Public

Based on a story in Slate, a far-far-left propaganda outlet, Jake issued this statement which Hillary then exploited (predetermined?):

Jake had to know by the time he issued the statement that there was enough doubt to reach the top of the Statue of Liberty.

SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT

As John Solomon of Just the News reports, By the time Sullivan issued the statement, there was already substantial reason to doubt the article. The FBI was already telling this reporter and the New York Times that it had ruled out the secret communications channel and that the pings the computer researchers allegedly found could be explained by basic marketing communications.

Solomon said further, the various players, who assisted the research, said they were looking simply for “an inference” or a “very useful narrative” that could make it look like Trump was in bed with Russia.

Tech Exec 1, the key player in the infiltration, stated that the ‘trump-email.com’ domain (indicted Hillary campaign lawyer Sussman conveyed that to the FBI) was not a secret communications channel with Russian Bank-1, but ‘a red herring.'” Durham wrote that in the Sussman indictment.

Related