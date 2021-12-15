The Biden Regime Still Hates You

















The Biden administration announced last week that they were issuing a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The decision not to send an official delegation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, was in response to the “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.”

The meaningless diplomatic ‘insult’ lets China know the Biden administration is no threat whatsoever.

The real issue came up when the commerce secretary was asked if they’d request companies drop ads. That’s where the money is.

Gina Raimondo, whose husband is a top executive at a CCP firm, said, “What individual companies do is entirely up to them. We’re not going to pressure them one way or another. So if a company decides — as many companies have — that they want to make a statement against human rights abuses, then that would be great. But we’re not going to be pushing anyone to make that decision.”

The Biden administration has bullied companies into doing their will on vax mandates, but they won’t mandate anything when it comes to Chinese Communists.

It’s clear that the American people are the enemies of the Biden regime, not the CCP.

Read more at The Spectator

Related















