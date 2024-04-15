Global and Coordinated Pro-Hamas Blockade Hits US Cities

We reported earlier about the radical protests in Manhattan with the Hezbollah flag waving and mostly college-age people screaming, “Death to America! Death to Israel! They walked from the NY Stock Exchange to the Brooklyn Bridge to blockade it.

It was a coordinated communist/fascist protest in several major US cities and in cities in the UK, Paris, and elsewhere. Organizers send out an email and tell all the usual leftists to march. March, they did, in Florida, Chicago’s O’Hare, the Golden Gate Bridge, and possibly other places.

It’s often the same people at these protests.

This isn’t just in the United States. It’s global, and it’s coordinated. It’s part of a worldwide economic blockade. The US is becoming one with the third world and the worst of Europe.

In Flordia, they were swiftly arrested. The blue cities let it go on way too long, telling the police to stand down.

In Florida, we drag these people out of the road and arrest them. pic.twitter.com/XU6ZUUf9xX — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 15, 2024

These terrorists are blocking Golden Gate bridge about a 15 minute drive from my home, but it’s also happening in Oakland, LA, Chicago, and NY. These are not organic protests. They’re 100% sponsored by America’s foreign & domestic enemies. Where’s the FBI?pic.twitter.com/N29GZhAU5I — AJ Steel (@ajsteelshow) April 15, 2024

Why the hell are Chicago police standing around and allowing a mob to block the highway to an international airport? pic.twitter.com/Bn0l5GFR20 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 15, 2024

