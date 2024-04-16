Israel Will Retaliate Against Iran Within 48 Hours

M DOWLING
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly asked the IDF for “potential target options” for an Israeli attack on Iran, according to The Washington Post on Monday, citing Israeli sources.

According to the report, the targets include an Iranian facility in Tehran or a cyberattack.

In a visit to the Nevatim base on Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that the Iranian attack, which was carried out early Sunday morning, will be met with an Israeli response, according to Israeli media.

“We do not seek to expand the war, but we will cut off every hand that attacks our country,” says an Iranian army spokesperson.


