Global Charity Issues Newspeak Guide for Our Orwellian Future

British-founded global charity giant Oxfam issued its newspeak guide last week . No more “mother,” “father,” “ladies,” “stand,” “headquarters,” or “committed suicide.” “Mother,” “father,” and “ladies” are offensive when considering gender justice. You can’t say “stand” because some people can’t stand. You don’t commit suicide; you complete suicide.

LEARN YOUR NEWSPEAK SO YOU NEVER OFFEND ANY SNOWFLAKE

Apparently, we all need climate justice but we can’t have that without gender justice.

You can’t say “decent work.” You should say “dignified work” since it signifies [Marxist] “freedom, equity and security, and human dignity.”

If you say the “burden of care,” you’re undermining care. What would we do without these loons giving us these guidelines?

Never say “mankind” since it refers to…perish the thought…”maleness.” You can call men and women “people.”

If you are healthy and fit, you are “non-disabled.”

There are no illegal aliens or illegal immigrants. They are “people leaving home for a variety of reasons.”

They reference violent communist-anarchist groups like Black Lives Matter. “The Black Lives Matter movement and decolonial activists have forced the ‘international development’ sector to recognize the reality of racism and colonialism within our work, including in our approaches, practices and how we communicate about what we do.”

Decolonization is the anti-white European settler mantra that communists use to claim that white Europeans are evil colonizers without rights to citizenship.

They call it inclusive, but it’s highly discriminatory to most normal people.

In case you didn’t guess, this is all about getting you used to being under absolute control by your “superiors.”

