“Victim” DA Bragg Received White Powder and a Death Threat, “Alvin, I’ll Kill You”

I don’t know if we can believe this latest story out of New York City. It’s so convenient. Alvin Bragg received a mysterious white powder and a death threat, “Alvin, I’ll kill you.” The threat was allegedly sent from Florida. The story is currently used to demonize Donald Trump and his supporters. It is very convenient and typical of a leftist hoax. We won’t say it can’t be accurate.

The one thing I found here in New York is that the Left will appear at events dressed in Nazi gear. Sometimes they came to incite people or just spy. The Left wants to make it impossible for the Right to protest. Having filmed many a tea party, I can say it happened frequently. It was often people we recognized.

Ironically Antifa and Black Lives Matter behave more like Nazis.

Hoaxes to make the Right look violent happen more often than not.

Hopefully, they find whoever did this, but don’t count on it.

Another reason not to believe it is Alvin is pretending he’s a victim because he’s about to look like a fool. He appears to have pushed for an indictment with a congenital liar (Michael Cohen) as a witness, as a letter circulates from the witness’s own lawyer saying that “the payment in question does NOT constitute a campaign contribution.” There is also a letter from Stormy Daniels saying the affair never happened.

We also have another lawyer of Michael Cohen’s, Robert Costello, saying he has emails showing Cohen lies constantly.

Bragg claims Donald Trump spread the “rumor” that he was about to indict. However, it came from the media. He tried to blame the circus atmosphere on Trump, but the leaks to the Times most likely came from his office.

When Jim Jordan called for Mr. Bragg to provide the House with evidence this wasn’t a political witch hunt, Bragg blamed Trump for the “rumors.”

“Your letter … is an unprecedent inquiry into a pending local prosecution. The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office wrote in the letter House Republicans Jordan, Comer and Steil.

Still, Bragg is the one who took the case to the grand jury, and it was inevitable that asking Trump to testify (traditionally a sign your grand jurors are ready to pull the trigger) would leak, probably thanks to Bragg’s own leaky office.

The New York Times came out with the leak on March 9th. Bragg should go after them. Bragg’s letter to staff also leaked. He should stop the leaks from his office.

Additionally, Donald Trump never said he knew the indictment was imminent. He referred to leaks we all heard. Bragg didn’t deny the leaks.

“Now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Donald Trump posted an impulsive and unfortunate comment on TruthSocial yesterday which he has since deleted, claiming there might be “death and destruction” if he’s indicted. The death threat was received after the comment. We don’t know when the threat was sent. You can imagine what the media is doing with this.

If Donald Trump doesn’t run, the media and the Left will destroy Gov. DeSantis’s reputation next.

