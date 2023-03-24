Kato Crews: Another Judicial Nominee Who Doesn’t Know the Basics

We have another Biden judicial nominee who doesn’t know the basics. Nominee Kato Crews, who can be seen in the clip below, was unable to explain what the Brady motion is at his nomination hearing. He needs to know since the motion determined that prosecutors must disclose evidence to the defense. The nominee said he hasn’t come across it but thinks it has something to do with the Second Amendment.

That seems to be the talking point the know-nothing nominees are told to repeat when they can’t answer a basic question. It’s exactly what Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren said every time she didn’t know anything. She wants to be a federal judge.

How do they get law degrees?

We know why Kato Crew is a nominee – he’s black. If he’s also LGBTQIA, he’s a shoo-in. Identity politics is all that matters.

Kennedy: “Do you know what a Brady motion is?” Biden judicial nominee: “It’s not coming to mind… I believe that the Brady case involved something regarding the Second Amendment.” (It requires prosecutors to disclose evidence to the defense)

pic.twitter.com/WOIuddxvw6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 22, 2023

