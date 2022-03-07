Biden Ignores Iran Sending Hit Squads After John Bolton

At least two Iranians belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ covert-action Quds Force have been plotting to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton. The Washington Examiner quoted a source in the Justice Department with direct knowledge of the investigation into the planned assassination.

The source has to remain anonymous.

The whistleblower told the Washington Examiner that the department possesses indictable evidence against the Iranians but that Biden administration officials are resisting publicly indicting the men. They don’t want it to interfere with the nuclear deal with Iran that is near completion [thanks to negotiations FACILITATED BY RUSSIA AND CHINA].

SO, LET BOLTON GET MURDERED?

Biden’s hope is to resume the 2015 JCPOA Iran nuclear accord. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord, and Iran suspended its compliance. However, Iran continually violated the agreement and this new agreement allegedly gives them a path to the bomb. Three of BIDEN’s negotiators resigned because they said the deal he was making would endanger US national security.

The secret deal also allegedly includes withdrawing the terrorist Revolutionary Guards from the terror watch list. That is particularly interesting since the Revolutionary Guard is reportedly behind this threat.

It is possible but unlikely that there are sealed indictments against the men, but the DOJ source said the seriousness of the conspiracy and the evidence warranted public indictment without delay.

Sealed indictments would be unusual and probably unnecessary in this case, as they are usually used to prevent the target from evading justice. The Quds Force is fully aware of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence attention toward it, so its members are unlikely to put themselves in a position to be arrested with or without a sealed indictment.

The Washington Examiner is withholding some details of the plot against Bolton for national security reasons, but the DOJ source described it in highly specific terms as supported by significant Revolutionary Guard reconnaissance activity and involved an effort to recruit an assassin on U.S. soil. A Justice Department official told the Washington Examiner that “it would be categorically false to claim that these kinds of policy considerations would drive such a charging decision.”

As Forbes reported on Jan. 28, the deployment of a Secret Service presence in Bolton’s D.C. suburban neighborhood sparked attention from his neighbors. Bolton still has a Secret Service detail. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, four active and former government officials with knowledge of the most recent intelligence backdrop confirmed that Iranian threats against Bolton and Pompeo are continuing, specific, and highly credible.

The Justice Department source said prosecutors, FBI agents, and intelligence community personnel involved in disrupting the plot against Bolton are frustrated and angry that there have been no indictments and suspect political foot-dragging. The official added that Bolton and Pompeo were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements in return for their being briefed on classified intelligence related to the threats against them.

The insanity and stupidity of this administration knows no limits. There are also similar threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former President Donald Trump.

