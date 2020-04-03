McSally calls for WHO director to step down after the damage his lies caused

Senator Martha McSally said on Fox Business this morning that Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director of the World Health Organization, must step down. Why isn’t every congressman out demanding this? President Trump should demand it. Dr. Tedros covered up for the Chinese communists for months, failing to warn the world. It’s not only the director who should step down. China’s tentacles are everywhere in this organization and the U.S. is the largest financial contributor to the organization.

“I’ve never trusted a communist. And their cover-up of this virus that originated with them has caused unnecessary deaths around America and around the world,” McSally said. “The WHO needs to stop covering for them. I think Dr. Tedros needs to step down. We need to take some action to address this issue. It’s just irresponsible, it’s unconscionable what they have done here while we have people dying across the globe.”

Senator Rick Scott accused WHO of “helping Communist China cover up” the full extent of the virus’s spread.

Absolutely! WHO won’t even recognize Taiwan. They are Red China’s mouthpieces and we pay for it!

TEDROS BS

WHO responded with a meaningless answer and Dr. Tedros continued the BS.

“There’s been a deluge of fantastic, scientifically based, evidence-based publications coming in on a daily basis,” Tedros said. “I think we need to be very careful also not to be profiling certain parts of the world as being non-cooperative or not transparent.”

“And we need to look at transparency across the board, and we need to look at solidarity across the board,” he added.

I’m sick of this guy, are you?

Tucker reviewed the corruption by this director and in the organization two nights ago:

THE DAMAGE THIS HAS DONE

Studies of the virus that causes COVID-19 suggest it is contagious in presymptomatic and asymptomatic, and now possibly post-symptomatic in people for 7 or 14 days.

Also, the tests might come up with a false negative reading.

Larry Kudlow said today that the economic recovery may start in 4 to 8 weeks, Fox Business reported this morning.

“We are suffering through a very painful, very difficult economic contraction,” Kudlow, head of the National Economic Council, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “That’s the way I look at it. It’s going to be temporary, but it’s going to be very difficult.”

The economic toll increases as the containment drags on, debts mount, and Americans suffer.