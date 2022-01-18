Race Quota in Kentucky

A Kentucky school is ignoring the election and demanding they go back and find minorities. This on the day we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr’s speech calling for equality, not racial quotas.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” MLK Jr.

So Kentucky requires a race quota for school council even if it means ignoring the results of an election? Wow pic.twitter.com/YieCq3HyEE — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 17, 2022

