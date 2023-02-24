Globalists Control Media, Education, Entertainment, Government, and You

Staff Editorial

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated over $300 million to media projects. Do you think the media will buck them and their ideology? Then you have George Soros and other billionaire leftists with big financial stakes in media outlets. You also have Pfizer running expensive ads on certain networks. They sponsor Anderson Cooper’s show as one example.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has made over $300 million worth of donations to fund media projects. The media won’t bite the hand that feeds them. pic.twitter.com/mYVZtCbW20 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 27, 2022

The media is a propaganda mouthpiece for the globalists who want to make you into a serf to do their bidding.

People are vulnerable because they are trusting and can’t believe all these people lie. They can’t allow themselves to think we have politicians and media who do the bidding of sociopathic globalists.

“Popular culture is a place where pity is called compassion, flattery is called love, propaganda is called knowledge, tension is called peace, gossip is called news, and auto-tune is called singing.”

― Criss Jami, Killosophy

The propaganda coming from the government, the medical bureaucracy, and media conglomerates forced vaccine-doubter Mark Steyn out of GB News for refusing to kowtow to the false “safe and effective” Covid vaccine narrative.

The “Uniparty” politicians don’t serve us. They dominate and don’t care what we think.

Our rights are taken away from us while people in power arrogantly ignore us in favor of pursuing their goals, ideology, and self-enrichment.

Does anyone notice how almost the entire Congress is on board with the war, although it could destroy the world? With a few exceptions, politicians don’t really do anything, certainly not about the open borders or the lies we are told daily. We have no power, and they know it.

The lies about the vaccines and the mandates are particularly egregious. People have died because of them. We have vaccines with spike proteins and no one knows what they are doing to us.

Dr. Ryan Cole says no study shows when the spike protein in the mRNA is no longer produced in organs.

Concealed Crime: The Perfect Poison – Vaccine-Induced Murder… 5 Months Later@drcole12: “Instead of like a wildfire where we see people pass away quickly … we’re seeing more of a smoldering wildfire until the burden of disease … finally adds up to incompatibility of life.” pic.twitter.com/Tw4E4SmQ7f — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 16, 2023

The media doesn’t care if the vaccine kills people. They’ve got theirs.

We have been lied to repeatedly. Masks do not work, natural immunity is better than the vaccine, the vaccines don’t stop the spread of COVID nor do they keep anyone else from getting it. Those are just a few of the lies. Despite knowing that masks don’t work, as the definitive Cochrane Library points out, the CDC wants to mask children. Even though myocarditis is a risk in youth, the CDC guidelines call for infants, toddlers, and school children to get vaccinated.

Trillions of dollars allegedly to help people with COVID are used for leftist ideology, and no one complains.

We haven’t even gotten to the climate fraud. Nor have we gotten to the gender ideology, which is also meant to control us.

This is why the internet is still undefeated. One cup of coffee and one moment of brevity and this guy just destroys billions of $ of propaganda 😂 pic.twitter.com/Za6163Xmd5 — BlueyAnon (@BlueyAnon) February 22, 2023

Rebel, rebel against those who mean you harm!

