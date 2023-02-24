NTSB Chair Calls Out Buttigieg for Blaming the Ohio Train Derailment on Trump

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy spoke out against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s efforts to blame President Donald Trump for the East Palestine train crisis. She said the derailment was 100% preventable.

Homendy said, “I heard him [Buttigieg] say he had nothing to do with it, even though it was in his administration.

“So, if he had nothing to do with it and they did it in his administration against his will, maybe he can come out and say that he supports us moving in a different direction.”

“We’re not afraid to own our policies when it comes to raising the bar on regulation I’ve got to think that him indicating that this is something that everybody, no matter how much you disagree on politics and presidential campaigns, can get behind — higher fines, tougher regulations on safety, Congress untying our hands on breaking rules, all the other things that go with that — that would be a nice thing for him to do.”

Buttigieg and Reid pushed the false tale that the train derailment was Donald Trump’s fault without any hesitation.

“You know, the sort of theatrics of Donald Trump being in Palestine were odd, but this is a community that voted overwhelmingly for him.”

The two of them called it irony. The real irony is that it’s his fault.

It also wasn’t odd at all. This is quintessential Donald – always has been. The Left doesn’t get him, but I give Ms. Homendy credit for telling the truth – this derailment shouldn’t be political.

Ms. Homendy called Buttigieg out for lying, but that’s not the only lie in this case. Obama and Biden are the ones responsible for the rules Buttigieg was referencing. We explained here.

WATCH: NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy says the brake rule Buttigieg and Joy Behar blamed President Trump for repealing ‘would not have prevented’ the East Palestine derailment. “The wheel bearing failed on car number 23. So even with ECP brakes, the derailment would have occurred.” pic.twitter.com/AECPta0T5F — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 24, 2023

