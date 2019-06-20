Go Away! Roy Moore Is Baaack & Will Lose a Senate Seat in a Red State

Judge Roy Moore, who was accused of molestation of underage women, is going to run for the Senate seat held by Doug Jones. Moore won’t go away and he’s a dinosaur. He might not have committed the crimes he was accused of, but the Democrat media is already out accusing him again.

Right or wrong, people see him as a dirty old man and a man who freely violates the Constitution. I don’t believe the allegations because there was no proof, but he just can’t win.

In May, President Trump, along with several top Republicans, pleaded with him not to run because he can’t win. He doesn’t think it’s a problem, but he didn’t last time either.

The main reason he didn’t win is that the Alabamans didn’t want him. They were so opposed to him, they voted for a Progressive Democrat. Nothing’s changed and he should go away.

Jeff Sessions is considering a run for the seat and he is very popular. He could save the party. He did a fine job as a senator. There are three other candidates.

Moore gives his boring address here and he’s wrong about why people don’t want him.

Roy Moore at his Senate campaign launch: Why does the mere mention of my name cause people to get up in arms in Washington D.C.? Is it because I’m a staunch conservative?…Is it because I believe in God and marriage and morality in our country? pic.twitter.com/i79WhAUjxC — POLITICO (@politico) June 20, 2019

In this conversation, Moore discusses the possibility and the plea from Donald Trump.

Jeff Poor and former AL Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore talk about the senate race, whether he will run, and a response to the tweets Donald Trump directed at him https://t.co/iUuB1WkqUr — Judge Roy Moore (@RealJudgeMoore) June 3, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. also responded. He tweeted: This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process.

This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process. https://t.co/pjfDKfoIO0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2019