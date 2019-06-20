Omar Is Sending Around a Video Claiming We Are Heading for Death Camps

This week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed our Border Agents are running concentration camps. She stands by that awful accusation. Following up on that, extremist Angela Rye, a CNN contributor, told Chris Cuomo on Tuesday that we are on a path that will lead to “death camps.”
This is why CNN and other media outlets have no credibility.
This is insane rhetoric. As if that isn’t enough, anti-Semitic, anti-American Ilhan Omar is spreading the clip around.
Rye was arguing with Trump supporter Steve Cortes about Cortez’s obscene comments.
“Before we are American, we are human beings, and it is not OK, it is a damn shame what is happening at this border and the fact that you’re going to justify it by economics,” Rye stated. “Let me just tell you, there are a whole lot of people making a whole lot of money by having these people in detention centers.”
Rye is off-the-wall nuts. She has called the GOP “slave traders,” blasted the TSA for vaginal pat downs, and she constantly race baits.
It’s not enough to say what’s happening at the border is a damn shame. It’s not enough to scream about the atrocities at the border. Kids are dying. Parents are dying. And your president thinks it’s game. It’s lawless and inhumane. Wake up, y’all. It’s time. pic.twitter.com/pTp9UBXXQ9
— A N G E L A | R Y E (@angela_rye) June 20, 2019
It would be laugh out loud funny if it was some kook at the local stripmall or wings pub busking with a guitar case. Talk about yelling fire in a crowded theater.
The Governor of Texas estimates there are as many as 40 million illegals already in the USA. That’s about 11% or the total population, and hundreds of thousands more are on the way. Criminal gangs protected by corrupt Central American governments are organizing hordes of the most disaffected to move into the United States, across our borders and invade our society. Each one of these illegals cost the American taxpayer an estimated $50,000 a year. Yes, $50,000 a year! That is $2 TRILLION A YEAR! If you wonder why life is so expensive in the USA, why you are not making ends meet, or having problems paying for an ever inferior education for your children, or the increased cost of police protection: an endless list. The principal reason is that our revenues, our infrastructure, our culture are being destroyed to support this rabble in our midst. TRUMP has to stand firm or there is going to be a revolution that will make the riots in France look like a Sunday school picnic. We are on the brink of civil war. Only Trump can save us from a catastrophe that will take generations to recover from.