NPR Faces Defunding After Fake Hegseth News

According to an unreliable NPR report, the White House is considering replacing Pete Hegseth following an alleged second Signal Chat leak. It was another anonymous report.

The NPR article then criticized the Secretary from a Democratic viewpoint, with no comments from Secretary Hegseth, his office, or the White House.

Why do taxpayers fund NPR? Well, maybe we won’t for too much longer.

According to RSBN, they face potential defunding due to their publication of a fake news story.

BREAKING – An internal executive memo has been sent to top NPR officials stating that the outlet faces defunding after falsely reporting that the White House is seeking to replace Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 21, 2025

The New York Times added to the story by reporting that Hegseth also shared details about the Yemen strikes in a different private Signal chat with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, his younger brother, Phil Hegseth, and his personal lawyer.

The White House on Monday blasted the NPR report that a search was underway for a new Pentagon chief as “fake news” following new reporting about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of the Signal app and criticism from former Pentagon officials.

“This ⁦@NPR⁩ story is total FAKE NEWS based on one anonymous source who clearly has no idea what they are talking about. As the President said this morning, he stands strongly behind ⁦@SecDef⁩,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on social platform X.

“WRONG. Fake News!” the Trump administration’s X account Rapid Response 47 said in a tweet on Monday.

“Lies from NPR — which, as we all know, is a Fake News propaganda machine,” the account added in another post.

Here is a video of the Taliban having a military parade with BILLIONS in state of the art US military equipment left behind from Biden Admin’s horrific Afghanistan withdraw. No one was fired. I do not want to hear another word about Hegseth being fired.pic.twitter.com/1qHAXZ6chq — C3 (@C_3C_3) April 21, 2025

The media only does this to officials they don’t like. They didn’t do it to Gen. Austin, even though he more than deserved it for Afghanistan and his unexplained disappearance without notice. The media didn’t speculate or develop fake news about his firing. Their interest isn’t about national security. It’s about getting rid of Trump’s Cabinet. Trump’s not playing the game nor is Pete Hegseth.

Imagine that. Everyone that didn't vote for Pete Hegseth to be the Secretary of Defense wants him removed. Arrest all leakers. Lessons need to be learned.pic.twitter.com/aGEbHfmfYt — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 22, 2025

