Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Calls Weaselly Schumer a “Traitor”

Golf legend Phil Mickelson called out Chuckie Schumer as a “traitor.” He linked to a video of Schumer gloating because the SAVE Act went down. The SAVE Act would have restored us to the immigration system we once had with borders.

Mickelson said, “How is this fighting for Americans? How is letting non citizens vote in American elections a good thing? It is NOT! He is not representing America, its citizens nor their best interests. He’s a traitor.”

Mickelson is unquestionably correct, of course. What kind of person pushes for the illegal immigration of unvetted criminals and terrorists and even just illegal aliens who care nothing of our values and laws?

The best Americans are calling out the Democrat traitors.

How is this fighting for Americans?

How is letting non citizens vote in American elections a good thing?

It is NOT!

He is not representing America , its citizens nor their best interests. He’s a traitor https://t.co/OavG7OHfnE — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 1, 2025

It’s especially bad given the fact that he knows it’s wrong. He’s only doing it for Democrat House seats and votes. He’s corrupt as hell. Here he is telling the truth. That is when he thought illegal aliens were voting for Republicans.

Chuck Schumer in 1996: “The #1 reason people come to the US illegally is to defraud systems like social security and I want to stop it” Boy, what a difference 30 years make. pic.twitter.com/3YQInEwWbc — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) April 30, 2025

