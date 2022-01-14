Gone, Baby, Gone, RINO John Katko Will Not Run

New York Rep John Katko, a RINO, will not seek re-election. He joins two other Trump impeachers and fake Republicans, Adam Kinzinger and Anthony Gonzalez.
“After 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way,” Katko, 59, said in a statement.
We won’t miss you.
“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” he continued. “It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.”
When he voted to impeach, he did it based on no evidence and against a President deprived of his basic constitutional rights. His conscience needs some work.
Katko also voted for the $1.2T fake infrastructure package.
His departure could leave an opportunity for a Democrat since Biden took the 24th district by 9 points, but that was before Biden ruined the country and his job approval tanked.
The remaining impeachers and all-around RINOs are:
- David Valadao
- Peter Meijer
- Fred Upton
- Liz Cheney
- Tom Rice
- Jaime Herrera Beutler
- Dan Newhouse
Whether you like Donald Trump or not, he’s doing the Lord’s work, getting rid of RINOs.
Trump revealed them all.
