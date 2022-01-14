Gone, Baby, Gone, RINO John Katko Will Not Run

New York Rep John Katko, a RINO, will not seek re-election. He joins two other Trump impeachers and fake Republicans, Adam Kinzinger and Anthony Gonzalez.

“After 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way,” Katko, 59, said in a statement.

We won’t miss you.

“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” he continued. “It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.”

When he voted to impeach, he did it based on no evidence and against a President deprived of his basic constitutional rights. His conscience needs some work.

Katko also voted for the $1.2T fake infrastructure package.

His departure could leave an opportunity for a Democrat since Biden took the 24th district by 9 points, but that was before Biden ruined the country and his job approval tanked.

The remaining impeachers and all-around RINOs are:

David Valadao

Peter Meijer

Fred Upton

Liz Cheney

Tom Rice

Jaime Herrera Beutler

Dan Newhouse

Whether you like Donald Trump or not, he’s doing the Lord’s work, getting rid of RINOs.

