Sen Ron Johnson Demands a Probe of DARPA Shocker

With Democrats in total control, our nation is really on a very dangerous path. ~ Senator Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has requested any findings from a Department of Defense investigation into the origins of Covid-19, following the recent publication of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) report obtained by Project Veritas.

EcoHealth wanted to study using gain of function research and DARPA rejected the proposal as too dangerous. However, it wasn’t too dangerous for Anthony Fauci who picked it up according to the leaked DoD documents that were written by a Marine.

The report was submitted to the DOD Office of the Inspector General in August 2021, also alleges that SARS-CoV-2 was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Its allegations have not been verified.

Johnson is requesting that DOD investigate the report and interview the Marine officer who allegedly wrote it, as well as provide a briefing detailing the department’s findings.

Fauci has continually denied it as has Collins.

“It is apparent that Dr. Fauci has not been forthright with the American people regarding his involvement in funding dangerous research,” Sen. Johnson told the Daily Caller.

Sen. Ron Johnson is also demanding the FDA and CDC turn over information pertaining to adverse reactions suffered by recipients of specific lots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As we reported, it appears that the military saw value in ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. They had questions about the vaccines as well.

If this is misleading, you @DARPA need to know that this is being served at:https://t.co/HtAvKCONft pic.twitter.com/BQqcQYZDu4 — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) January 11, 2022

At least someone gets it:

On Friday’s #WakeUpAmerica, @SenRonJohnson (R-WI) speaks on seeking re-election to a third term. “With Democrats in total control, our nation is really on a very dangerous path.” pic.twitter.com/ZT78nVFPOS — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 14, 2022

