Good Catholic Joe Removes Religious Protections for Federal Contractors

















Slowly but surely, Joe Biden is eliminating the religious freedom protections that Donald Trump established.

The latest hit comes from his Labor Department, which is planning to undo Trump’s policy of protecting the religious freedom of federal contractors.

Trump’s Labor Department protected federal contractors who “hold themselves out to the public as carrying out a religious purpose.”

“Religious organizations should not have to fear that acceptance of a federal contract or subcontract will require them to abandon their religious character or identity,” said Trump’s Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.

Before leaving office, Trump strengthened a Labor Department rule granting exemptions to religious organizations.

Biden’s Labor Department plans to discard that rule. As usual, Biden claims he’s eliminating “discrimination.” His Labor Department says that it must scrap Trump’s rule so that “taxpayer funds are not used to discriminate, especially in the performance of functions for the government itself and, thus, for the public.”

In other words, organizations that object to Biden’s LGBTQ agenda and support for abortion rights won’t get federal contracts. Currently, Biden is mandating CRT/Gender training for employees of the government.

Related















